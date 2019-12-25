Iran, Afghanistan relations based on common values

Congratulating Bahador Aminian for being appointed as the plenipotentiary ambassador of Iran in Kabul, Abdullah said that Iran is among the strategic allies and close friends of Afghanistan and thanked Iran for its cooperation with Afghanistan in different junctures.

The Iranian ambassador said that Afghan development and security are common objectives for Iran as well, adding that the relations between the two neighboring countries have taken shape on amity and historical and cultural common values.

Aminian hoped to take effective steps to strengthen and expand the ties between the two countries.

They also discussed bilateral ties, the presidential election in Afghanistan, and efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Iranian Ambassador Bahador Aminian conferred on December 15 with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and submitted his credentials.

