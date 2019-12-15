New Iranian Ambassador submits credentials to Afghan Pres.

In the meeting, the Afghan president accepted Aminian's credentials as the new Iranian Ambassador to the country.

Aminian also met with Idris Zaman, the caretaker of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday evening and submitted a copy of his credentials.

During the visit, the Iranian ambassador underlined that Iran is eager to all-out expansion of relations between the two countries while supporting the continuation of peace talks with the Afghan government.

At the meeting, the caretaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan also appreciated the all-out support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Afghan people and government and expressed the hope that during the tenure of the new Iranian ambassador relations between the two countries to further develop in all fields.

Aminian has recently been appointed to the post following the completion of the mission of Mohammad Reza Rahami, the former Iranian ambassador to Kabul.

Prior to that, he had positions such as the Iranian ambassador to Romania, the head of the Foreign Relations Faculty of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, chairing the Foreign Policy Committee of the Expediency Council Secretariat, and the Strategic Assessment Committee of the National Supreme Council Secretariat.

