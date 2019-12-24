Iran, Turkey to discuss satellite, ICT cooperation

Deputy Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) for Innovation and Technology Affairs Sattar Hashemi made the remarks at the first bilateral ICT joint commission of Iran and Turkey.

Turkish Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Ömer Fatih Sayan and some other high-ranking officials of the Turkish ministry were present in the meeting.

The commission has three working groups: 1. Regulatory collaboration and frequency coronations, 2. Collaborations of electronic government and electronic trade, and 3. Cyber security and infrastructures collaborations.

The two-day meeting opened on Tuesday and will work for two days.

