Iran, Armenia sign cooperation agreement on employment, education

In the signing ceremony, Shariatmadari said that policy Iran's policy has always based on promoting ties with neighbors and regional states.

He also called the need to help implement the already memorandum of understanding signed on labor and social affairs in 2011.

He voiced his ministry's readiness for boosting relations with Armenia.

Batoyan, for his part said that there are many common areas of cooperation between the two countries.

He also voiced willingness to use Iran's experience in the fields of vulnerable people, disabled, children and elderly and women.

Signing the joint action plan will help both countries take a step forward and help improve dynamism in the society, he said.

He also invited Shariatmadari to visit Armenia in 2020.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish