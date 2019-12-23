Nat'l tourism brand of Iran to be unveiled on February 11

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 19 tourism projects in Bushehr Province on Monday, Ali Asghar Moonesan said that "we have very good cooperation with the World Tourism Organization" and its experts are now present in the country.

"We also work with UNESCO in very comfortable conditions, which will help to accurately determine our tourism budgets," he added.

Moonesan went on to say that the President's view on tourism is special and given that all provinces have tourism capacity, the country's tourism development document has been prepared for some time and we hope that it will be submitted to the Government by the end of the year and approved.

The Minister of Culture, Handicrafts, and Tourism stated that one of the good measures taken by the government is the issue of rural employment, especially eco-tourism, which in the twelfth government increased the number of these centers from 400 to 17,00.

The high-ranking official made the remark that the rural tourism sector in the country is rapidly expanding, which has not only prevented rural migration to the city but also created reverse migration from the city to the countryside.

He said that ecotourism is one of the issues in the twelfth government and has been particularly favored by domestic and foreign tourists because its important feature in our country is the presence of heat, cold, forest, mountain and sea in different parts of Iran.

