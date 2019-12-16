235,000 one-day-old chicks exported from Ardebil to Afghanistan

Nobakht Ajdari told IRNA late on Monday that some 43,000 tons of chicken meat are produced in the province each year while some 35.5 tons are consumed in the province each year.

In terms of chicken farming, the province is in a suitable situation, as the average monthly farming stands at 2,050,000, he said.

In addition to meeting domestic needs, Ardebil exports 7,500 tons to the neighboring provinces, Ajdari said.

With 2 huge complexes of cultivation and industry as well as animal husbandry in Moghan city, various livestock and poultry feed factories, three livestock and five poultry slaughterhouses, Ardebil plays an important role in Iran’s economic growth.

