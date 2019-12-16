Scientific achievements increase people's hope for future

When some are looking for projection and negative machination in the country, informing about research and technology achievements can increase people's hopes for the future.

Addressing a meeting of the Supreme Council for Science, Research and Technology on Monday, Jahangiri said that the future of science and technology will shape the country. "We should know that no development is superior to the development of science and technology because it relies on human resources, science and technology centers, as well as knowledge-based companies rather than relying on natural resources.

Congratulating the research week, he pointed to the report on the performance of the field of research and technology presented at the meeting and added that under conditions that some are looking for negative projection and machination in the country, informing about the achievements of the field of research and technology can increase the hope to the future of the country.

First Vice President stated that increasing the number of industry cooperation contracts with universities and science centers, increasing employment in science and technology parks and growth centers, increasing the number of industrial units located in science and technology parks and promoting the global ranking of Iran's science quantity are among the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran that informing about these achievements can make the Iranian people happy.

