Nov 13, 2019, 10:54 AM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 83553045
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's Stem Cell export enjoys dramatic growth

Iran's Stem Cell export enjoys dramatic growth
Stem cell exports

Tehran, Nov 13, IRNA -- Export of stem cells has enjoyed a significant growth in the current Iranian year, Deputy of Vice President of Science and Technology Development for the Stem Cell Science and Technology Amir Ali Hamidieh said on Wednesday.

Amir Ali Hamidieh told IRNA scientific reporter that the products include various stem cell-to-cell equipment.

He said that export of stem cell-based knowledge companies have actually begun this year, so that the companies have initiated export of their products to different countries.
"A few years ago we were talking about establishing a company in this field, but this year we are talking about exporting knowledge-based companies' products, which is a great honor for the country," he said.

"In the field of stem cell export, we focus more on the high population countries, especially the Muslim states," added Hamidieh.

Iran is keen on making the Stem Cell medical treatment available to the Muslim people around the world and gives preference to look at countries like Indonesia, Bangladesh and Pakistan rather than the low population countries.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 15 =