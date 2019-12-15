ISECCO to introduce Iran's Environmental Capitals

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the International Family Dialogue Center, held in the Garden Museum of the Negarestam on Sunday, Gholamreza Karimi noted that from now on a new step is taken to develop this center and expand it across the rest of the world.

ISESCO, as an international specialized organization in the fields of education, science, culture and humanities in the field of Islamic countries, aims to establish and strengthen understanding among Muslim countries and to introduce the true face of Islam to the world, as well as promote dialogue among civilizations and religions.

Karimi said that over the past 40 years, the commission has held more than 4,000 conferences and workshops within Muslim countries and among Muslim minorities in non-Muslim countries and has expanded its scope of activities in the field of education and culture.

Secretary-General of the National Commission of ISESCO highlighted that holding meetings such as the Ministers of Science, Culture, Environment and Child Rights of Islamic countries is one of the efforts of ISESCO to expand the literature on these issues throughout the Islamic world, institutions, and collections and have a serious impact on standardization in Islamic countries and on strengthening institutionalization in the Islamic world.

