Dec 16, 2019
Iran rock climber earns gold in Asian Youth Champs

Zanjan, Dec 16, IRNA – Iranian rock climber Mahya Darabian received a gold medal in the 2019 Asian Youth Sport Climbing Championship underway in Bangalore, India.

Speaking to IRNA, head of Mountaineering and Sport Climbing committee of Zanjan Fereshteh Vatan Doust said that Darabian snatched a gold medal in speed and bouldering categories and a silver medal in lead category.

Darabian has a good experience in the national and overseas competitions and has so far gained good titles, she added.

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) is an international non-governmental non-profit organization whose main objectives are the direction, regulation, promotion, development and furtherance of climbing competitions around the world.

