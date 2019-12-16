Iran rock climber earns gold in Asian Youth Champs

Speaking to IRNA, head of Mountaineering and Sport Climbing committee of Zanjan Fereshteh Vatan Doust said that Darabian snatched a gold medal in speed and bouldering categories and a silver medal in lead category.

Darabian has a good experience in the national and overseas competitions and has so far gained good titles, she added.

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) is an international non-governmental non-profit organization whose main objectives are the direction, regulation, promotion, development and furtherance of climbing competitions around the world.

