Iran not responsible for US violation of JCPOA: Experts

Pakistan’s former permanent representative at the United Nations in Geneva Zamir Akram talking to IRNA on Tuesday said that Iran is right in suspending some parts of the Joint Compressive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“If an agreement is not honored by other parties then Iran is under no obligation to honor it,” he noted.

The expert said that it is fully justified on part of Iran to say that they will fully restore the agreement if the sanctions are lifted as per the UN Resolution to that effect in 2015.

“It is a very reasonable demand by Iran that the parties to JCPOA respect heir commitments,” said the former ambassador.

Akram said it is very positive development that Iranian President says that they are ready to restore ties with Saudi Arabia.

“It’s a very positive statement which reassures the Saudis and Pakistan has always supported this idea of dialogue,” he said.

President Hassan Rouhani has recently said that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not have any problems to resume ties with Saudi Arabia.

“From Iran’s points of view, there is no problem in developing ties with neighbors and resuming relations with Saudi Arabia as all countries require to stay together in order to create peace and stability in the region,” said the President in a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Yousef Bin Alawi in Tehran.

President Strategic Vision Institute (SVI) Dr Zafar Iqbal Cheema talking to IRNA said it is a good will gesture on the part of Iranian President to say that they have no problem in resuming ties with Saudi Arabia.

“It represents the Iranian desire to normalize relationship with Saudi Arabia but I see difficulties in implementation of that, because Saudi relations are mostly being geared with collaboration of the US, they are very closely working with each other and the US does not want Iran and Saudi Arabia to come together,” said the analyst.

“I appreciate Iran’s response on the JCPOA, and their demand to lift the sanctions in very genuine,” he added.

Dr Cheema went on to say that the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and therefore Iran has no obligation to accept those kinds of obligations unilaterally.

He added that if Trump loses the election may be the US would return to the agreement and that is why Iran is not leaving the JCPOA.

The expert viewed hat Iran would be well integrated in the international society if the sanctions are lifted.

