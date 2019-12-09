President Rouhani: Negotiation necessary to break enemy's plot

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of University Student Day at Farhangian University, President Rouhani stressed that the government is not free from criticism and welcomes constructive criticism.

"Power should be criticized and if it is not criticized it is likely to get deviated, and the country wants a student to speak honestly and courageously and criticize the authorities," the Iranian president said.

Elsewhere in his remarks while referring to 3 phases of the Persian Gulf Star refinery which produces 36 million liters of gasoline per day, President Rouhani said that all parts and turbines of the refinery were in the European customs and were discharged after the JCPOA.

The Iranian president, meantime, referred to his 3 visits to Bandar Abbas, during which he opened 3 phases of the Persian Gulf Star refinery, and said that launching of many projects in recent months has been due to lifting sanctions as a result of the JCPOA.

President Rouhani added that the next phase is underway at the Persian Gulf Star Refinery and if inaugurated it will boost the production capacity of gasoline to a total of 45 million liters of gasoline per day.

In another part of his remarks, the Iranian president said that the possible military dimension (PMD) issue, which was a major charge against the Islamic Republic of Iran was resolved by the JCPOA, and the International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran's nuclear activities were peaceful which was a major legal achievement for the country.

Pointing out that "we should not deny that there are problems and deficiencies, but the agreement was in the country's interest", the president noted that Before the JCPOA Iran's oil exports were up to 1 million barrels, but after the JCPOA, they would increase to 2,800 million barrels which this oil export continued until the recent US sanctions against Iran in 2018.

