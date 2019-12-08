Dec 8, 2019, 9:52 AM
Rouhani: Government has drawn up budget plan independent of oil revenues

Tehran, Dec 8, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that the Government has drawn up budget plan for the next fiscal year independent of the oil revenues similar to the current year.

Rouhani made the remarks on Sunday in the formal session of the Parliament to submit next year’s budget bill.

Elaborating on the aspects of next year's budget plan, he said that it is similar to the budget plan of the current year.

"We declare that despite the sanctions, we will conquer economic development and administer the state in absence of the oil revenues."

Rouhani added that the Government will proceed with implementation of the economic development plan next year. The projects the Government has envisaged for the western part of the country will be put into operation by the end of the 12th Government.

