Japan gives euro 120m credit to Iran petrochemical project

The Japanese loan will be part of a 462-million-euro investment project, Managing Director of Persian Gulf Apadana Petrochemical Co Jalil Qassami said at a press conference held in southern city of Bushehr on Monday.

Qassami said that the company has a capacity of producing daily 5,000 tons of methanol.

The official announced that Persian Gulf Apadana petrochemical project will [completely] be inaugurated in late 2021.

The official said the physical progress of the project has been 47 percent up to now.

Swiss Casale Corporation is the patent guarantor of the Persian Gulf Apadana Petrochemical Company.

