Budget for next fiscal year exceeds dlrs 115 billion

The figure of the next year's budget is 484,000 billion tomans (equal to over $115bn).

According to the budget plan, the Government has undertaken to sell dollars at 42,000 rials for import of the basic commodities, essential goods and medicines.

Rouhani elaborated on the detail of the upcoming year's budget.

Vice- President and Head of Planning and Budget Organization Mohammad Baqer Nobakht had earlier said that the budget bill was submitted in 19 Chapters.

According to Article 5 of the Parliament's bylaw, the budget bill is presented to the parliament, printed and distributed to the members of parliament and they will have 10 days to present their comments to related expert commissions.

Based on an approval by the lawmakers in 2008, the government is required to submit its budget bill for the coming year to the Majlis by the middle of Azar (the 9th month of the Iranian year) to avoid any irregularities in the process of examining the bill by the legislators.

