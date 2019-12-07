Russian FM terms US sanctions imposed on Iran as "illegal"

Problems in Iran are, to a large extent because the Americans withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and imposed absolutely illegal sanctions on that country, Lavrov said at a session of the Mediterranean Dialogues international conference on Friday.

The Russian foreign minister noted that the United States was using this scheme not for the first time.

"If the US wants to stifle Iran economically and instigate people's discontent, we see such a scheme being used in Venezuela. It is a pattern," he noted.

Lavrov had earlier said that though the US had quit the deal, the JCPOA is still of great importance and that Iran has been loyal to its JCPOA commitments and has received the most inspections in the world despite all US sabotages.

