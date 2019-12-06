14th JCPOA joint commission meeting kicks off in Vienna

The meeting is co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid.

Earlier, an informed source told reporters that the venue of the 14th JCPOA joint commission meeting was changed due to the protest made by the Iranian delegation against letting anti-Revolution groups gather in front of Coburg Hotel.

Iran together with other signatories of the nuclear deal attended the meeting while French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier threatened that he will activate JCPOA mechanism called trigger mechanism for bringing back UN sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday that the remarks made by the French Foreign Minister about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action were "irresponsible and "non-constructive".

Mousavi said that Le Drian's remarks severely hurt the efficiency and political initiatives of the states signatories of the deal endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 requiring to lift the sanctions and full implementation of the JCPOA.

France's foreign minister has suggested that Paris is considering the trigger mechanism to restore the sanctions lifted by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 given Tehran's reduction of commitments to the 2015 deal.

The three European powers, German, the United Kingdom and France, have failed to stand by their JCPOA- and the non-JCPOA commitments they promised to shield Iran from the renewed US sanctions. The US was a signatory of the deal that unilaterally withdrew from the international Agreement approved by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Mousavi said that the JCPOA arbitrary mechanism has been provided to resolve any probable dispute through the Joint Commission of the JCPOA.

He added that Iran is using its own right stipulated by the Article 36 of the JCPOA. So the JCPOA doesn’t let the trigger mechanism to be activated against Iran because Iran is taking remedial measures in response to the US' "illegal and unilateral" withdrawal and restoration of sanctions and the blatant violation of the JCPOA by the EU partners.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish