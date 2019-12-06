Pakistan says its peace efforts yielding positive results

Speaking at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, he said "The efforts continue and are yielding positive results."

Prime Minister Imran Khan in October this year visited Iran as part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the Persian Gulf.

During the visit he held important meetings with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

While in Tehran, Khan said that his government was trying to defuse tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile President Hassan Rouhani has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not have any problems to resume ties with Saudi Arabia.

