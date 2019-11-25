Iran, IAEA agree cooperation on 4 new nuclear projects

“These projects, worth more than one million euros, financed by the IAEA, are in various fields, including promotion of security and implementation of nuclear research reactors, promotion of human resources in nuclear fuel, promotion of capacity of producers in main cereals and waste management,” said Kazem Qarib Abadi, Iran’s Ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, on Sunday.

He mentioned that the new cooperation was agreed upon in the previous Board of Governors meeting.

According to the Iranian envoy, two projects in power stations and cancer cooperation are already underway and will continue in 2020 and 2021.

