Iran to revenge US, UK, Israel for security forces losses of life

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Hossein Salami accused the US of the main culprit behind the recent unrest, saying “we will take revenge of security defenders on the US, the UK, Israel and their mercenaries inside Iran”.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the family of Morteza Ebrahimi, one of the Iranian security officers who lost life during clashes with rioters in Malard of Karaj near the capital Tehran.

Salami mentioned that Iran’s intelligence community is closely monitoring the situation, adding that those who staged riots are being monitored.

Protests and riots followed a sudden announcement of sharp rise in petrol prices.

