Iranian stall becomes center of attraction at Pakistani charity bazaar

Pakistan’s first Lady, Samina Alvi inaugurated the charity bazaar at the premises of Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In her address she said besides fund-raising, the plurality at the bazaar presented a colorful glimpse of arts, culture and cuisine that cultivated bonds of harmony among the participating countries.

She added that the PFOWA charity bazaar was a good opportunity for diplomats from different countries to learn about each other’s cultures.

Families of diplomats from different countries set up stalls showcasing their respective national and cultural diversity.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood said it was heartening to see the diplomats along with their spouses joining hands for an act of benevolence.

The bazaar showcased traditional artifacts of countries including Azerbaijan, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and some other countries.

The Iranian stall was set up by Iranian embassy and cultural consulate in Islamabad. The stall displayed photographs of Iran’s tourist attraction, handicrafts, pistachio, gaz candy, saffron, and delicious Iranian cuisine.

Chief Guest Samina Alvi also visited the Iranian stall and took special interest the Iranian handicrafts.

Iranian traditional musical group who came all the way from Iran to attend the event also performed in the program and enthralled the audience.

Foreign ambassadors, diplomats, Pakistani officials and citizens were among the visitors of the Iranian stall. The visitors praised the rich Iranian culture and enjoyed the traditional Iranian food.

