Iran-Japan cooperation based on humanitarian criteria

During the meeting, Zia Hashemi told Mitsugu Saito about his last week's meeting with senior officials of Kyodo News Agency in Seoul and agreements for the development of media communications with them.

"Harming the people has always been doomed, either by an atomic bomb or in the framework of imposing sanctions, which deprived people of medicine or communication development among nations," Hashemi added.

He said that the US policies and imposed sanctions have influenced Iran-Japan relations which is not a rational act.

Hashemi criticized the US' interfering policies concerning Iran's domestic affairs, and even a number of the US officials like the secretary of state in an undiplomatic move supported violence acts and in Iran and provoking protesters.

IRNA has been elected as the new chair of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in the recent sessions of the union and Kyodo supported IRNA in this concern, so Hashemi extended his thanks for Japanese colleagues.

Mitsugu Saito, for his part, pointed to the role of media in developing bilateral relations and more familiarity among different societies, so in this concern, underlined expansion of media cooperation between IRNA and the Japanese media.

Saito pointed to the first visit of Japan's prime minister to Tehran after 41 years and two visits of the Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Japan in recent months and called them as active efforts for the development of relations between Tehran and Tokyo.

1391**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish