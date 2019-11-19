Iranian, Pakistani army chiefs keen on military cooperation

In the meeting held in Tehran, the Iranian Army commander described Pakistan as a great country, then called for further bilateral cooperation between the two countries as the two neighbors enjoy considerable religious commonalities.

He also stressed the need to exchange military academy students in order to strengthen bilateral military ties.

For his part, the Pakistani army chief said his country is ready to develop relations with Iran in all areas.

As the two neighbors have common interests and face the same threats, it is necessary to have close cooperation and interaction to tackle them, Genral Bajwa said.

Pakistan is Iran's southeastern neighbor. Iran is the main illicit drug trafficking route from Afghanistan and Pakistan to the European and Asian countries.

