China ready to invest in Iran's efficiency projects

Speaking in the eighth meeting of Tehran Chamber's representatives, Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Masoud Khansari said during the trip to China last week, Iranian delegation held talks with chambers of China, Beijing and Shanghai.

Iranian trade delegation reached an agreement with Chinese Chamber for establishing joint arbitration committee aiming to settle issues between businessmen and craftsmen.

Stressing the fact that the Chinese foreign investment stood at $2,200b from 2012 to 2019, he said that Shanghai Chamber of Commerce account for 1/3 of the Chinese trade.

The Shanghai Chamber of Commerce could sign $52b worth of contract in 2018 China International Import Expo, he added.

It was also able to sign contract worth $71b in 2019 edition of the event.

Earlier, Head of Trade Promotion Organization Hamid Zadboum said that China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a great opportunity for introducing Iranian products.

Owing to the fact that China has over $2,000b imports per year and has left its doors open to all countries, Shanghai exhibition is regarded as one of the most important ones in the world, he added.

Iran's presence in this event is beneficial both for Iran and China, he noted.

He called for having better plans for the next edition of China exhibition and taking most advantageous of this social setting.

CIIE is in fact a good context for today's world economy and the international trade, he said, adding that Iran should make use of this chance.

Over 3,000 companies participated in the event and more than 1,000 of them are to showcase their products in China exhibition for the first time.

The exhibition was divided into three sections of countries, companies and economic forum.

