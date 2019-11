According to Iran's Traffic Police, heavy snow covered Tehran, Ardebil, Save-Salafchegan, Lahijan-Deilaman, Kandovan, Haraz, Firouzkooh, and Kiasar-Semnan roads.

The roads and streets were blocked and many cars got stuck on the way, that were helped out by the traffic and road police.

Children, teenagers, and many grownups were so excited to see the snow that they came into the streets and parks to play snowballs.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish