Painting exhibition on peace kicks off in Ahvaz

Everyday during the event 15 children aged 7-12 from reading clubs of Khuzestan Province will paint on peace.
The workshop had taken place in 18 countries and Iran is the 19th host to the event.
Ahvaz, Nov 15, IRNA - A painting workshop and exhibition on peace started in the attendance of Cultural Ambassadors of Norway and France on the beach of Karoon River in Iran on Friday.
