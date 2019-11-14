President Rouhani felicitates counterparts on birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)

In his message, President Rouhani wrote "We have the honor to follow a prophet, who was messenger of peace and blessings for all mankind."

Rouhani expressed the hope that under auspices of the prophet's thought, security, justice and compromise bestow for all earth inhabitants.

He also wished for health and success of all heads of states and honor, prosperity and happiness for their nations.

Muslims regard November 10 to 15 as 'Unity Week' .

