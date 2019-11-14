Nov 14, 2019, 3:25 PM
Journalist ID: 2383
News Code: 83555128
0 Persons

Iran Army cmdr: Fake coalitions never bring security to Hormuz Strait

Iran Army cmdr: Fake coalitions never bring security to Hormuz Strait

Tehran, Nov 14, IRNA -- Iran's Army Commander Major General Abdulrahim Mousavi said on Thursday that aliens are not reliable and under no circumstances can bring security to Hormuz Strait.

Security in Hormuz Strait and the Persian Gulf waters could be possible only through establishment of a regional security and not by fake coalitions, so it is time for the aliens to leave the region.

Major General Mousavi, who is now in southern province of Bushehr to visit army units, told reporters that our forces are in high level of morale and combat readiness.

In strategic level, there exists good coordination and synergy among country's defenders and this reality indicates that the Iranian armed forces are firmly determined to defend the country and never tolerate aliens' pressures.

1391**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

   

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 11 =