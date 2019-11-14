Iran Army cmdr: Fake coalitions never bring security to Hormuz Strait

Security in Hormuz Strait and the Persian Gulf waters could be possible only through establishment of a regional security and not by fake coalitions, so it is time for the aliens to leave the region.

Major General Mousavi, who is now in southern province of Bushehr to visit army units, told reporters that our forces are in high level of morale and combat readiness.

In strategic level, there exists good coordination and synergy among country's defenders and this reality indicates that the Iranian armed forces are firmly determined to defend the country and never tolerate aliens' pressures.

