Culture minister congratulates IRNA Presidency of OANA

In an era that enemies are thinking about isolating Iran, IRNA has been elected as the next president of OANA with the majority votes, Salehi wrote on his Twitter account.

He appreciated IRNA staff efforts and congratulated all media people.

Earlier, Government spokesman Ali Rabiei on Wednesday congratulated IRNA on election to the presidency of OANA.

Hoping that Iranian media will shine more and have a more important role in the future of the region and the world, Rabiei wrote that the election of IRNA to that position is another success for Iran's media diplomacy.

On November 8, members of OANA elected IRNA as the next president for the Organization.

Founded in 1961, the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies aims to secure free and direct exchange of news among the news agencies of the region.

OANA member states have 56% of the GDP, about 50% of the trade, more than 60% of territorial waters, and more than 25% of air transport of the world.

OANA says it shares 2/3 information circulation in the world.

