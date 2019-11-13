French ambassador congratulates IRNA on OANA presidency

Thiébaud made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran with Managing Director of IRNA Zia Hashemi.

IRNA's OANA presidency is a big opportunity for maintaining the Iranian news agency's status in both world and region, the French ambassador said in the meeting.

He added that French news agency and IRNA can expand cooperation in different international and regional arenas.

Meanwhile, the IRNA chief said that the Iranian news agency is willing to increase its international and regional activities through cooperation with reputable news agencies including the Agence France Presse.

On November 8, members of OANA selected IRNA as the next president for the Organization.

Founded in 1961, the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies aims to secure free and direct exchange of news among the news agencies of the region.

