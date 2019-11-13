Pakistan, Afghanistan spare no efforts to mend fences

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood held talks with the Afghan intelligence chief, national security adviser and acting foreign minister to discuss the relationship between the two neighbors.

Spokesman for the Afghan National Security Council Kabir Haqmal confirmed that in the meeting the two sides discussed ways of normalizing relations.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been growing in recent days with both sides accusing the other for harassing their respective diplomatic staff.

Islamabad in particular had lodged strong protest with Kabul over harassment of its diplomats posted in Afghanistan by the Afghan intelligence agencies. Afghanistan also has its own list of grievances against Pakistan.

The Afghan government last month protested over a police raid on the market in Peshawar following an ownership dispute over the property. Kabul had then also closed its consulate in Peshawar.

Pakistan and Afghan troops had clashed a fortnight ago after the Afghan side used force to stop construction of a border post by the Pakistan Army.

The clashes had continued for a few days during which Afghan forces targeted civilian population on the Pakistani side of the border in Chitral, leaving several people, including soldiers, injured.

Report say that both countries have also decided that the next meeting of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) would be held in Kabul in December. APAPPS framework provides a comprehensive and structured mechanism to enhance engagement between counterpart institutions of the two countries.

The visit is nevertheless seen as significant against the backdrop of current events. Observers believe that improved relationship between Islamabad and Kabul is crucial for any Afghan peace deal.

