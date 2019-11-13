Iran willing to share scientific successes with world

Exchange of advanced products and technologies at the international level provided a vital opportunity to meet the challenges facing societies, said Sorena Sattari in the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Exhibition of China in Shenzhen.

Sattari said, "Therefore, cooperation of countries in the development and dissemination of technological innovations account for motivation of progress and advancements of the nations."

He said, "Iran has always been well-known in the global public opinion as a rich country in terms of natural resources and cultural heritage."

"Decades of reliance on domestic capabilities have made it possible for our country to take a big step in changing the picture of its previous economy into a knowledge-based economy."

"Since the mid-1990s, innovation has become one of the most important policymaking keywords in Iran. Since then, changes have been made at the highest level of the country's policymaking to integrate the country’s capacities for the development of scientific and technological innovation."

He added that to keep up with with the changes, the formation of infrastructures such as business incentives, accelerators, science and technology parks, science and technology special zones, research and technology funds and joint venture capital funds, eliminates the institutional gaps in Iran's National Innovation System to a great extent.

Following two decades of scientific development efforts, Iran ranked 16th in the world in scientific publications, increased by 18 places from 2005. After this successful transition, based on the domestic demands, we have been able to have the most engineering graduates in the world, and as a result of this move, we have promoted to have an export share of high-tech and medium-high tech exports with a significant leap of dlrs 1.5 billion in 2005 to dlrs 12 billion in 2014, he said.

Saying that according to the latest Global Innovation Index report, Iran's ranking of innovation in 2019 among the countries of the world has been improved by 60 places, he added, "The dissemination of innovation to the various economic sectors that caused them to benefit from the fruits of the knowledge-based economy, is a serious policy challenge."

He called for addressing the challenges through deepening international cooperation in order to open access to blessings of innovation for all societies.

"Exchange of scientists, entrepreneurs and technology based on the mutual benefits of the nations, collaboration on major industrial projects based on national priorities, collaboration on the development of creative and startup solutions for different societies, sharing policy experiences on different innovation ecosystems through dialogue and joint cross financing for innovative projects at international level are different types of collaborative efforts that can be effective to foster the nation's innovation capacity."

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish