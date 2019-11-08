US spares no conspiracy for toppling Islamic system

Addressing the people in his second sermon, Sedighi emphasized standing against economic and cultural war.

He also called for being self-sufficient in economy.

Senior cleric stressed removing cultural damages and standing on the highest position in defensive field.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said "Contrary to its deceptive claims, the new US regulations will aggravate #EconomicTerrorism on ordinary Iranians.”

He added: "@SecPompeo voiced his delusion that 'Iranian people must bow to the US if they want to eat'."

"Now, @USTreasury is targeting not merely food but also our imports of medicine," he noted.

When TRT reporter asked Zarif why he always repeats the word economic terrorism attributing to US measures against Iran, he said "because Secretary Pompeo has said publicly and that is a Newsweek headline 'if Iran wants its people to eat it has to follow what the US says'".

"Now read the classical definition of terrorism in any case book, in any law, in any law dictionary even Google it, it says coercion or use of violence against civilians for political purposes to achieve political objectives now it is clear for the United States and the Secretary of State is saying that if Iran wants its people to eat so that's coercion against ordinary people."

"It has to change its policies so it's coercion against innocent civilians in order to change the policy that's terrorism in fact because it borders on starvation that's a war crime so Secretary Pompeo should in fact hire a good lawyer," Zarif noted.

