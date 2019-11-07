Iran minister urges more exports to China

“China imports $3.2b worth of goods each year and Iran’s share is minimal. We need to be more active in this regard,” said Iran’s Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani on Thursday.

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of Shanghai International Import Expo.

Rahmani urged that Iranian producers and distributors put special attention on China, adding that several measures have been taken to attract more Chinese clients such as setting up a website with product information in Chinese.

He mentioned that Iran needs to set up a special department for trade with China with focus on exports rather than imports.

