Iran, Azerbaijan Republic stress expansion of trade ties

Iranian Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani met and held talks with Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijan Republic’s deputy prime minister on the sidelines of the Shanghai international expo in China.

The two discussed the need for further development of trade and commercial ties between Tehran and Baku, adding that they should be connected through railways and roads.

The Iranian minister called for identification of the items that can be included in a preferential trade agreement between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic.

Annual bilateral trade volume between Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic is over 500 million dollars.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish