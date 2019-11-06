Minister: Exports to China requires new approach

Speaking to IRNA, Rahmani described Chinese market as a big opportunity for Iranian suppliers, saying such opportunity should be used for developing exports to China.

To gain Iran’s share in the Chinese market, it is necessary to use the country's surplus potential including industrial, agricultural, mineral, oil, gas and pharmaceutical products in line with exporting to China, he added.

Expressing dissatisfaction over exporting Iranian goods to China, he said Trade Promotion Organization is supposed to amend its structures and to take strides in line with developing exports to China with the participation of the private sector.

Rahmani referred to exchanging goods in technology field as a good ground in cooperating with China, saying exporting new technologies is a good chance.

Pointing to participation of 20 Iranian companies in China International Import Expo (CIIE), he said more Iranian knowledge-based companies attended the exhibition this year.

He went on to say that contracts will be signed during the exhibition for paving the grounds for multilateral cooperation.

Over 3,000 companies will participate in the event and more than 1,000 of them are to showcase their products in China exhibition for the first time.

The exhibition is divided into three sections of countries, companies and economic forum.

Some 64 countries and three international organizations will attend the exhibition section.

