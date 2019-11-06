Nov 6, 2019, 6:17 PM
Iranian minister unveils Iran national pavilion in Shanghai

Beijing, Nov 6, IRNA – Iran’s national pavilion was unveiled by Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani in China International Import Expo (CIIE) which is underway in Shanghai, China.

The Iranian pavilion in an area covering 136 square meter showcases Iran’s culture, art, handicraft, technical capabilities and also introduces knowledge-based companies.

Over 3,000 companies will participate in the event and more than 1,000 of them are to showcase their products in China exhibition for the first time.

The exhibition is divided into three sections of countries, companies and economic forum.

Some 64 countries and three international organizations will attend the exhibition section.

In companies category, over 3,000 firms from 150 countries will attend and will showcase routine stuff with new technology, car, equipment, medical tools, medicines, luxury house appliances, trade services, food and agricultural products.

