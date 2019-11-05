Scientific exchanges between Iran, Greece to increase

In the meeting with the president of the Al-Mustafa International University on Tuesday, Dimitri Alexandrakis, expressed the hope that the scientific links between al-Mustafa University and other Iranian and Greek scientific centers would be strengthened.

Referring to the widespread activities of the Al-Mustafa International University, he stated that he was not aware of the existence of such a huge scientific center and its vast scientific capacities.

He expressed the hope that the number of Greek students in this international scientific institution would increase and that they would be able to take advantage of the exemplary capacities of the community.

The Greek ambassador to Iran emphasized the need to strengthen religious dialogue exponentially, saying that it is necessary for the professors to be present vigorously in this field and to take advantage of the scientific opportunities between Qom and Athens.

