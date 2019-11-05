Iran, UNDP to expand cooperation in rural development

Iran and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have good cooperation in rural employment projects, said Mohammad Omid, Vice President for Rural and Unprivileged Areas Development on Tuesday.

He made the remark in a meeting with UNDP Resident Representative Claudio Providas in Tehran.

Omid praised the UNDP’s experience in rural development in the world, saying such experiences can help create employment in Iranian villages as well.

He mentioned that UNDP officials can help Iran cope up with the problem much better.

Providas hailed Iran for a rise in qualitative and quantitative measures in rural areas, saying that there are common projects to the develop employment and entrepreneurship in flood-affected villages in Iran.

9218**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish