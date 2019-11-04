Nov 4, 2019, 7:46 AM
Iran men's Greco-Roman wrestling team is world champion in Hungary U23 contests

Tehran, Nov 4, IRNA- Iranian wrestling team was crowned world champion in Greco-Roman category in U23 Senior World Championships in Hungary. 

Team Iran won 122 points to rank first with 25 points in 63, 72 and 130-kg weight categories. 

Iranian wrestlers won 3 gold and 3 bronze to top the chart. 

