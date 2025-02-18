VP underlines reinforcing Iran-Tajikistan joint economic cooperation commission

Tehran, IRNA – Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has stressed the importance of strengthening Iran-Tajikistan joint economic cooperation commission and said that the commission must pursue a strategic plan for the development of Tehran- Dushanbe relations, aiming to enhance the level of bilateral ties.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda in Tehran on Monday, Aref highlighted that the economies of Iran and Tajikistan can complement each other.

He called for the activation of the private sectors in both Iran and Tajikistan.

He noted that the visa waiver agreement between Iran and Tajikistan has paved the way for the Iranian and Tajik people and businessmen.

Aref also urged the two countries to prioritize developing relations in the field of tourism.

Meanwhile, Rasulzoda stressed Tajikistan’s interest in expanding cooperation with Iran.

He called for developing cooperation in technical engineering services, pharmaceutical, technology, agriculture, energy, transportation, tourism and the use of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports.

The Tajik government attaches importance to implementing the long-term commercial program by 2030 and the implementation of the two countries' roadmaps, he stated.

In a separate meeting with visiting Azerbaijan Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Aref said that the Iranian government’s strategy is to expand all-out relations with neighboring countries.

He stressed the need to prepare a comprehensive strategic plan by the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Commission and to promote the level of trade transactions between the two countries.

Aref reiterated the importance of utilizing the capacity of the private sector to expand economic cooperation.

Asadov, for his part, said that Azerbaijan is determined to expand relations with Iran.

