Caspian Economic Forum kicks off in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – The Third Caspian Economic Forum kicked off at the Sa'dabad Cultural and Historical Complex in Tehran on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

The two-day event aims to enhance economic and commercial cooperation between the Caspian Sea littoral states.

Hosted by Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, the forum saw the participation of the Prime Ministers of Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

Attendees also visited the national exhibition of scientific and technological achievements of the Islamic Revolution.

