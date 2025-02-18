Arrested perpetrators in murder case of student of University of Tehran confess

Tehran, IRNA -- Judge Mohammad Shahriari, head of Tehran's Criminal Affairs Prosecutor's Office, has announced that Iranian judicial officials and police forces have arrested two individuals responsible for the murder of a University of Tehran student.

Shahriari said on Tuesday that during the initial investigation, the perpetrators admitted their involvement in the murder of Amir-Mohammad Khaleghi, an undergraduate student at the University of Tehran's business management department, during mugging.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the student was stabbed by two motorcycle-riding robbers who stole his backpack in front of his dormitory. Khaleghi later succumbed to his injuries at Shariati Hospital in Tehran the following day.

The judge identified the main perpetrator of the murder as Ahmad, with his accomplice named Amir, who was driving the motorcycle during the incident. Ongoing investigations are in progress, and further details will be released in due course, Shahriari added.

Ahmad confessed that he and Amir had spotted the victim in a secluded area and attempted to rob him. After taking the victim’s cell-phone and bag, he stabbed him two or three times and then fled on the motorcycle.

In a statement on Saturday, Tehran’s Prosecutor General Ali Salehi declared that the suspects had been arrested.

The incident sparked outrage, prompting students to gather at a dormitory of the University of Tehran to demand increased safety measures and justice for the victim.

4208**9417