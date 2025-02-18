At least 18 injured after plane flips on landing in Toronto

Tehran, IRNA – At least 18 passengers were injured when a plane flipped upside down while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada.

A Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis, the US, overturned upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Ontario, Canada, on Monday, NBC News reported.

There were no fatalities, and the injuries were relatively minor, officials said on Monday evening.

Data from Environment Canada revealed that the airport was experiencing strong winds and blowing snow at the time of the crash.

"We just landed. Our plane crashed. It's upside down," John Nelson, who recorded the video of the incident, said as he walked away from the plane.

Earlier, a plane crashed into another one at an airport in Arizona, USA, on February 10, killing one person and injuring three others.

Additionally, on January 29, sixty-seven people lost their lives after a passenger plane approaching Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC, collided midair with a U.S. Army helicopter.

