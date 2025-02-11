One killed, several injured as jet crashes into another in U.S.

Tehran, IRNA – A plane has crashed into another one at an airport in Arizona, the United States, killing one person and injuring three others.

The crash occurred at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday afternoon, Fox News reported.

During the incident, a Learjet 35A, which was arriving from Austin, Texas, veered off the runway and crashed into a parked plane, a Gulfstream 200 business jet.

A spokesperson for the Scottsdale Fire Department confirmed the casualties, explaining that two of the injured were in critical condition.

Kelli Kuester, a spokesperson for Scottsdale Airport, said that the arriving plane’s left main gear appeared to have failed upon landing.

Also, on January 29, sixty-seven people lost their lives after a passenger plane on approach to Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC, collided with a U.S. Army helicopter in midair.

