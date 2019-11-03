IRIB, ABU directors call for cooperation

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of 'Radio Asia 2019', shahabadi presented a report on the 15th International Radio Conference supposed to be held in Tehran.

He also called for reinforcing relations between Iranian radio and other radio networks of the ABU member states.

He underlined the importance of sharing experience and exchange of successful radio programs in the context of the regional radio union of the region, expressing hope for Iranian radio to present a good program in ABU networks with aim of introducing Iran's cultural heritage and tourism and traditions.

Meanwhile, Booyar expressed hope for Iranian official's presence in 'Radio Asia 2019' and also their success for being dispatched to other countries as instructor.

She said that the radio festival is a suitable context for promoting knowledge and the specialized field study.

She highlighted taking advantage of ABU capacities for having more interactions with the Iranian Television.

According to its official website, ABU was established in 1964 as a non-profit, non-governmental, non- political, professional association with mandate to assist the development of broadcasting in the region."

"It promotes the collective interests of television and radio broadcasters as well as key industry players and facilitate regional and international media co-operation."

