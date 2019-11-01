Int’l Diving Conference to be held in Tehran Nov 27

Ilkhan Nouri on Thursday highlighted the importance of this sporting event and stressed on the active participation of provincial and diving committees across the country at the annual convention of the Lifesaving and Diving Federation at the Kish International Convention Center.

At the beginning of the meeting held concurrent with the start of the lifesaving national championships on the island of Kish, with the participation of Mustafa Mirsalim, a member of the Federation's Board of Directors and Deputy Minister of Sport Abdul Hamid Ahmadi, as well as other officials first a report on the activities and performance of the federation in 2018 was presented, and several of the provincial chiefs presented their views on the federation and the lifesaving bodies.

