Foreign companies from Germany, Italy, China, Russia, France, Japan, Britain, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Finland and Lebanon along with the Iranian companies are present in the exhibition.

The participating companies will put on display their latest achievements in the electrical industry.

Iran's Minister of Energy Reza Ardekanian attended the opening ceremony at the exhibition which will last for four days.

