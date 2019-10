The second month of autumn, which begins on October 23 according to the Iranian year, is the start of the harvest of quince in Givi.

It is predicted that about 2,000 tons of quince will be harvested this year.

Iran with its four seasons, each of which has different weather, produces a variety of fruits and has considerable beautiful virgin scenes that are good destination for the tourists.

