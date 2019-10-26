Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 26

** IRAN NEWS
- NAM can take lead in addressing global challenges
- Richard Nephew: No to war, yes to diplomacy
- Dictators cannot comment on human rights
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: Our stability tied to our neighbors’ stability
- Iran’s nine-month crude steel production tops 18m tons: WSA
- Abe supports JCPOA, calls on all parties to fulfill their commitments
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- U.S. sending troops to seize Syrian oil fields
- Hezbollah leader warns protests could push Lebanon into chaos
- Iran beat Hong Kong at 2019 AHF Men's Asian Qualification
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Transportation sector energy consumption in Iran alarming
- H1 copper exports at 56k tons
- Banking hurdles impair Iran-Pakistan trade
