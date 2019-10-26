Oct 26, 2019, 8:29 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 26

Tehran, Oct 26, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Saturday:

** IRAN NEWS

- NAM can take lead in addressing global challenges

- Richard Nephew: No to war, yes to diplomacy

- Dictators cannot comment on human rights

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Our stability tied to our neighbors’ stability

- Iran’s nine-month crude steel production tops 18m tons: WSA

- Abe supports JCPOA, calls on all parties to fulfill their commitments

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. sending troops to seize Syrian oil fields

- Hezbollah leader warns protests could push Lebanon into chaos

- Iran beat Hong Kong at 2019 AHF Men's Asian Qualification

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Transportation sector energy consumption in Iran alarming

- H1 copper exports at 56k tons

- Banking hurdles impair Iran-Pakistan trade

